Tanushree-Nana row: Tanushree Dutta seeks Maharashtra Women Commission's intervention

In the letter, Dutta stated that she lodged her complaint for the registration of FIR under Sections 354, 354 (A), Section 34 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former Miss India and Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta speaks during ‘We The Women’ conference on Sunday | pushkar v

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Tanushree Dutta has now knocked the doors of the Maharashtra Women Commission.

The former Miss India has sought women commission's intervention days after she alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her.

The complaint demands an investigation into the allegations of harassment levelled by Dutta against Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang, and several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers.

Confirming the same, Dutta's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, on Monday told ANI, "The complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Tomorrow we are going to move the complaint to the District Officer as per the Sexual Harassment Act Section 9. "

He added, "Tanushree Dutta's statement has not yet been recorded so tomorrow she will come for the same along with the witnesses. After recording the statement, we will take the next step."

In the letter, Dutta stated that she lodged her complaint for the registration of FIR under Sections 354, 354 (A), Section 34 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She revealed how before shooting the song, she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps. However, on the fourth day of the shoot, Patekar's behavior was inappropriate as he was grabbing her by the arms and pushing her around on the pretext of teaching her some steps, read the complaint.

"When he was touching me indecently and unnecessary I felt very uncomfortable because of his behavior, I felt he has outraged my modesty. I felt embarrassed," the letter stated.

Dutta complained the same to the authorities, but to her surprise, new steps were introduced by Acharya, which were intimate and included Patekar touching her inappropriately, she alleged. The actor further said she was being "forced and pressurised" to do the steps and after she refused, the producer threatened to defame her.

On the way out, her car was brutally attacked but with the help of the police she managed to escape from the spot, the complaint further read.

"We were then taken to the Goregaon police station and my statement was recorded but not as per the complaint. Many parts of my complaint were deleted, omitted and avoided," she alleged.

She added, "After the above incident I was under tremendous shock and I suffered psychological trauma and was unable to take work and suffered a huge monetary loss in crores."

Dutta stated that she had also lodged a complaint with Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) in March 2008.

Denying allegations levelled against him by Dutta, Patekar on Monday said that the truth behind what happened ten years ago won't change. 

