Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran Bollywood actor​ Dilip Kumar may be discharged on Thursday

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. (Photo | File)

By IANS

 

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old's health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told IANS on the phone: "Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor's are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon."

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday.

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in 'Qila' (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Pneumonia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp