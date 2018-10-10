We are telling everyday stories of a couple: Mithila Palkar on 'Little Things' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mithila Palkar believes that audiences are eager for the second season of their series "Little Things" as it deals with the everyday problems of a millennial couple.

The actor became an overnight star after the first season of the show premiered on YouTube in 2016.

ALSO READ | Dhruv Sehgal - Mithila Palkar starrer web series Little Things to have a book version

The series, also featuring Dhruv Sehgal, was recently picked up by streaming giant Netflix which also green lit it for a second season.

"We (Dhruv and her) were 23-24 when we started being in a relationship in 'Little Things' and now two years have gone by.

So I guess people grew up with us. They went on this journey with us," Mithila told PTI in an interview. The actor says people liked her chemistry with Dhruv in the show.

"We were telling the everyday stories of couples so we resonated a lot with the audiences.

They became a part of our journey and as we were growing they grew with us. Now two years later, I hope they still connect with us.

" Season one explored the lives of Dhruv and Kavya, a young unmarried couple who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the 'little things' that make life worth living.

The new season will deal with turmoil in their relationship and how they deal with it.

"Every relationship goes through a conflict and both of us have grown up individually and the relationship has also grown up.

Maybe we grew up in two different directions which is why our relationship is directionless. We are trying to streamline it and that's the struggle we are facing.

" The Karwaan" actor says she was beyond happy when she heard that their show was picked by Netflix.

"I wanted to scream at the top of my voice and tell it to people that this is happening. We didn't announce it when we found about it. But I called up my sister and told her about it.

ALSO READ | Mithila Palkar considers 'Girl In The City' a milestone in her career

The show is going to be dubbed in five different languages.

The numbers are just overwhelming. We get to share the same space with 'Narcos', 'Breaking Bad' and 'Sacred Games'.

"Little Things" season two, directed by two-time National Award winner Ruchir Arun, streams on Netflix.