World Mental Health Day: Deepika urges people to open up

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of 'World Mental Health Day', Deepika Padukone, who opened up about her battle with depression in 2015, has shared an important message for the awareness of the widely stigmatised illness.

The 'Padmaavat' star took to social media to share a video in which she stressed that depression is like any other disease that requires interference.

ALSO READ | World Mental Health Day: Ready for coffee, and a real conversation?

"In 2014, I was diagnosed with clinical depression. But in India, 90 per cent of people who suffer from depression don't seek help. Depression is like any other illness that requires intervention," she said.

Deepika further urged those, who have experienced any kind of mental illness, to share their story using hashtag 'NotAshamed.'

The 32-year-old revealed in 2015 that she was struggling with anxiety and depression. Since then, the actor has been actively involved in spreading awareness about the illness. She also founded the Live Love Laugh foundation to promote mental health care.

Apart from her, other actors, including Sidharth Malhotra and Madhuri Dixit Nene, also persuaded their fans and followers to keep mental health a priority.

"Happy #WorldMentalHealthDay ! Take a moment today. Breathe. Evaluate. Remember, your mental health is a priority too. It starts with us. So, let's keep talking, let's keep raising awareness and let's keep extending support," wrote Sidharth.

The 'Aaja Nachle' star, on the other hand, tweeted, "Our mind makes us who we are! It's very important to take care of our mental health. Today, on #WorldMentalHealthDay, let's spread awareness about this and break the stigma around openly talking about mental health issues & seeking help!"