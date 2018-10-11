Everyone in the industry knows Alok Nath harassed women: Deepika Amin

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Amin has claimed Alok Nath's reputation of an alcoholic and a harasser was common knowledge in the Hindi film and television industry.

Amin, who recently worked with Nath in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said several years ago the actor tried to "barge into her room" when they were shooting outdoors for a telefilm.

"Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women.

Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room.

He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene.

"The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was," she wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Amin, however, added that Nath came across "quiet and subdued" while filming "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

"Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn't tolerate bad behaviour."

The actor said after "Tara" writer-producer Vinta Nanda came forward with her story, she was motivated to stand up for her.

"But after reading Vinta Nanda's heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her.

BELIEVE WOMEN.

They have everything to lose by speaking out," Amin wrote.

Actor Sandhya Mridul Wednesday opened up about her alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Nath during the shooting of a telefilm.

She accused Nath of trying to barge in her room in a drunken state.

"I instinctively tried to shut the door but he pushed it and lunged at me, I stepped aside he went flying past me into the room. I fell back toward the bathroom door he lunged at me again screaming I want you you're mine."

"I dodged again he went into the bathroom and I think I latched the loo door and ran out of my room down the corridor into the lobby."

Mridul said she got rid of him through the help of the crew but he continued to call her room every night.

She said despite being the victim of Nath's overtures, it was she who suffered because he spread lies about her being a difficult person to work with in Mumbai, where he wielded influence in the '90s.

Nath's lawyer termed the allegations "false" and called it an attempt to "purposely to malign his image".