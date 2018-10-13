Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't make #MeToo movement a joke: Aishwarya Devan

Published: 13th October 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Devan, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film, "Kaashi In Search Of Ganga" has cautioned against making the #MeToo movement into a joke.

Aishwarya interacted with media on Saturday in support of the #MeToo Movement but she thinks it is best if the cause is used only for the right reasons and not to used for coming in the limelight.

"I think it's good that women are coming forward and talking about it but also let's not make this #MeToo movement into a joke.

"Let's respect the women who have gone through such incidents and stand by them. But I would also request people not to take it as a medium to fulfil their personal avenges against someone. This is a matter between two parties and should be taken to a court of law rather than in media. Let's not make it a trend but take legal action against it before we or the media starts talking about it," she said.

Aishwarya will be portraying a journalist in "Kaashi - In Search Of Ganga".

Talking about using Ganga as a metaphor, Aishwarya said, "Everyone wants to exploit river Ganga but no one wants to clean it. Neither politicians nor appointed bodies. Same way, with #MeToo movement people, just want the limelight."

"They are spoiling the whole campaign for someone who actually deserves justice. The film industry is still a safer place; there are so many good people here. Directors, actors and technicians still respect women, as compare to other industries," she added.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore the film will release on October 26.

