Home Entertainment Hindi

There's lot of pretence, false allegations: Sussanne Khan on #MeToo

The #MeToo campaign has gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sussanne Khan at Gauri Khan's store. (Photo | Twitter/Gauri Khan)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has taken a neutral stance on the #MeToo campaign by saying that women shouldn't make false allegation on an individual without any legal evidence.

Sussanne Khan was interacting with the media when she attended her sister Farah Khan's new collection launch at her designer store along with Bhagyashee Patwardhan-Dasani, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Kanika Kapoor on Friday here.

The #MeToo campaign has gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following her revelation, accusations were being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and Vikas Bahl among others.

Sussanne's former husband actor Hrithik Roshan has taken a firm stand on the situation and has urged the producers of his upcoming film "Super 30" to take a "hard stand" amid sexual harassment allegations against the movie's director Vikas Bahl.

Few days ago, after accusing Vikas Bahl of his misbehaviour on "Queen's" set, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack on Hrithik by demanding punishment for the "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" actor for dating "young girls" while keeping a trophy wife.

Reacting on #MeToo campaign, Sussanne has said that people should use social media platforms in correct manner.

"I honestly don't want to comment on this issue much but I definitely feel that there is lot of pretence, false allegations and sort of crazy behaviour.

"They are using the platform badly and it's not a good thing. If they use platform correctly then, it's supposed to be good thing. They shouldn't make allegation on an individual without any legal evidence," she added.

There were reports that Sussanne and Hrithik parted ways in 2014 as the actor involved in few relationships outside his marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sussanne Khan #MeToo Tanushree Dutta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp