When I shared my #MeToo story I was shamed: Adhyayan Suman

NEW DELHI: While #MeToo movement is picking momentum in India, Adhyayan Suman has posted a series of tweets saying that when he shared his story, he was humiliated and shamed.

The 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' actor began by tweeting, "A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story..I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated."

Revealing that he faced a lot of criticism for sharing his story, Adhyayan wrote, "My parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National tv ..I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn't. Have the right to share his painful and dark experience. The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

The actor also added that he hopes that the people who are getting a chance to share their experiences, get a closure and should not get judged like he was.

"And I am happy that at least this movement is giving a chance to all the people who have had to suppress their dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was!" he concluded.

Earlier in 2016, Adhyayan Suman had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of torturing and abusing him, when they were together.

Almost a year after the #MeToo movement upended Hollywood, it arrived in India recently with a number of women accusing men of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The movement has taken the Bollywood industry by storm with the likes of Tanushree Dutta, Sandhya Mridul, Vinta Nanda opening up about the harassment they suffered at the hands of men.