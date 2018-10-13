Home Entertainment Hindi

When I shared my #MeToo story I was shamed: Adhyayan Suman

The 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' actor began by tweeting, "A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story..I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated."

Published: 13th October 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While #MeToo movement is picking momentum in India, Adhyayan Suman has posted a series of tweets saying that when he shared his story, he was humiliated and shamed.

The 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' actor began by tweeting, "A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story..I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated."

Revealing that he faced a lot of criticism for sharing his story, Adhyayan wrote, "My parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National tv ..I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn't. Have the right to share his painful and dark experience. The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#metoo #metoomovement

A post shared by Adhyayan Suman (@adhyayansuman) on

 

The actor also added that he hopes that the people who are getting a chance to share their experiences, get a closure and should not get judged like he was.

"And I am happy that at least this movement is giving a chance to all the people who have had to suppress their dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was!" he concluded.

Earlier in 2016, Adhyayan Suman had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of torturing and abusing him, when they were together.

Almost a year after the #MeToo movement upended Hollywood, it arrived in India recently with a number of women accusing men of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The movement has taken the Bollywood industry by storm with the likes of Tanushree Dutta, Sandhya Mridul, Vinta Nanda opening up about the harassment they suffered at the hands of men.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo Adhyayan Suman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp