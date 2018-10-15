MeToo: Alok Nath slaps defamation suit against Vinta Nanda, wants apology and Re 1 as compensation

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Alok Nath on Sunday filed a civil defamation suit against Vinta Nanda who had accused him of raping her. Nath has demanded a written apology and Re 1 as compensation, according to ANI.

Vinta Nanda accused that Alok Nath, a well-known TV and film patriarch, had raped her 19 years ago. Following her allegation, two other women namely Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Nath of harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) recently sent Alok Nath a show-cause notice seeking a reply from the actor why he should not be expelled from the association. Nath has responded to the notice and has denied all allegations of sexual harassment