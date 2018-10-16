Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi and Bhojpuri dubbing rights of Bharaate in demand

The Bhojpuri dubbing rights are in demand because a major portion of the film has been shot in and around Rajasthan.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Shooting for Chethan Kumar’s upcoming directorial, Bharaate, starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela is currently going on, and the Hindi and Bhojpuri dubbing rights of the film are in major demand. Three big companies from Bollywood are ready to shell out a big amount and buy the film.

The Bhojpuri dubbing rights are in demand because a major portion of the film has been shot in and around Rajasthan. Currently, a major action sequence is being shot in the surrounding areas of  Mandya. The film will see nine villains as part of the cast and Supreeth making his debut as a producer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp