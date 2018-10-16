Hindi and Bhojpuri dubbing rights of Bharaate in demand

CE Features By

Express News Service

Shooting for Chethan Kumar’s upcoming directorial, Bharaate, starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela is currently going on, and the Hindi and Bhojpuri dubbing rights of the film are in major demand. Three big companies from Bollywood are ready to shell out a big amount and buy the film.

The Bhojpuri dubbing rights are in demand because a major portion of the film has been shot in and around Rajasthan. Currently, a major action sequence is being shot in the surrounding areas of Mandya. The film will see nine villains as part of the cast and Supreeth making his debut as a producer.