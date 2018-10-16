Home Entertainment Hindi

Yash Raj Films fires Talent and Business head Ashish Patil

In a brief statement, posted on its official Twitter handle, the studio said it has terminated Patil's services with immediate effect.

Published: 16th October 2018 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Film Tuesday fired its creative and business head of Y-Films, Ashish Patil, in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a brief statement, posted on its official Twitter handle, the studio said it has terminated Patil's services with immediate effect.

"Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Mr. Ashish Patil: Vice President Brand Partnerships and Talent Management & Business and Creative Head Y-Films, with immediate effect," it said.

Patil has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitation by an anonymous woman whose account was shared by activist Japleen Pasricha.

After the allegations surfaced, the production house had ordered an inquiry into the matter and referred it to their Internal Complaints Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yash Raj Film sexual harassment MeToo moverment MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp