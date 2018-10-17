B-Town celebrates 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Mumbai with a special bash to mark the occasion.

The gala event was attended by Bollywood's A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter, among others.

Karan took to his official Instagram account and thanked the audience for the immense love that they gave the movie.

His post read, "Can't believe it's been #20yearsofKKHH! A film that gave me love , acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @iamsrk @kajol #rani @beingsalmankhan for indulging a 25 year old boy with stars in his eyes!!! Thank you for all the love......."

Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram account and posted stories covering the event where the stars looked their stylish best.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the event looking dapper in a red t-shirt with a jacket and trousers. Dharma Productions posted the picture, captioning it as, "Hey @varundvn kya aap sabse dosti karoge?"

"The man himself", Dharma Productions wrote along with a picture of Karan Johar on their Instagram story.

The production house also posted a picture of Siddarth Malhotra, writing, "Kuch Kuch definitely hota hai when @s1dofficial says these dialogues."

Rapper Badshah was also spotted at the event.

'Dhadak' stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also seen in attendance, striking the iconic Rahul-Anjali pose.

The Bachchan siblings, Abhishek and Shweta, were also seen celebrating the special day.

Bollywood diva and Karan's dearest friend Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at the event looking stunning in a black outfit.

Kajol also posted a picture of herself, shining and glowing in a black dress, she captioned it as, "Shimmer, shine and glow! #20YearsOfKKHH"

The 1998 film was a box office hit and was also loved by the audience. The film, touted to be one of the best rom-coms ever, had marked Karan Johar's debut as a director.