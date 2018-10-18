Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't blame Nawazuddin Siddiqui for not taking a stand: Chitrangda Singh over alleged harassment on 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' sets

Chitrangda Singh had walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz after she was asked to do a vulgar scene with Nawaz.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 08:33 AM

nawazuddin-chitrangdasingh

Actors Chitrangada Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Photos | Twitter

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Chitrangda Singh, who claimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not take a stand against her alleged harassment, has said she is not pointing a finger at the actor.

While talking to the media at an event on Wednesday, she said, "I don't want to blame Nawaz entirely because I think he didn't know how I was feeling. I am sure he must have had his reasons. So I am not pointing a finger at him."

While recalling her harassment story, Singh had reportedly said that Nawazuddin did not come out in support when she was asked to take off her saree, get on top of the hero and rub herself on the sets of 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'. She was cast alongside the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star in the Kushan Nandy-directorial, but was later replaced by Bidita Bag.

The 42-year-old actress had earlier this week told Dainik Bhaskar that despite being present when Nandy had told her “apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko” (translation: remove your petticoat and rub yourself), Nawa did not come to her defence.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said: “I pleaded that this was not in my comfort zone. I said I was wearing only a petticoat underneath the saree. The director told me not to fuss and just do what was required. I was intimidated, bullied and threatened into doing it. Some crew members were mortified. But, Nawaz just sat there waiting for the storm to blow over."

The actress said that instead of asking her if she was okay, the director Kushan Nandy asked: ‘Are you doing the scene?’ "I said no. He left. Nawaz could’ve taken a stand against my harassment. He didn’t. When empowered men in the film industry do not take a stand, the harassers feel encouraged.”

She told Dainik Bhaskar: "Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me. And to top it all, during the film’s first press conference they very blatantly said ‘we are glad she left as we got a better replacement’. During one of the film promotional events, Nawaz went on and made a statement that ‘humne toh doh baari mazze kar liye’ (We got to enjoy twice)."

After the incident, Chitrangda Singh had walked out of the film citing discomfort in doing an intimate scene with Nawaz.

'I do not intend to file legal complaint'

But the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi actor has no intention to file a legal complaint. "I don't intend to take a legal action. The producers had told an altogether different story, that's why I had to come forward and share all that," she said.

Chitrangda Singh further explained how she felt the need to talk about the alleged incident in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement. "Since the #MeToo movement has started, the issue came up again and that's the reason I explained it again but there are cases which are worse than this," she stated.

She further stated that there are cases worse than hers and they need to be dealt with responsibly while adding that people cannot be forced to share their #MeToo stories. The 'Soorma' actor also said that it is important for big names of the industry to support the movement.

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will next be seen in 'Baazaar' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The flick will hit the big screens on October 26.

(With inputs from ANI) 

Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
