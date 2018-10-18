'MTV Ace of Space' contestants revealed: Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Akanksha Sharma and more

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular video jockey Varun Sood will be showing his mental strength by participating in reality show "MTV Ace of Space".

Divya Agarwal from MTV Splitsvilla, will also participate in the show along with Riya Subodh ("India's Next Top Model" season three winner), Bigg Boss fame Akanksha Sharma (Yuvraj Singh's former sister-in-law), Omprakash Mehra (popular for his show "Aunty ki ghanti"), read a statement.

Television show producer and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Vikas Gupta will play with the minds of contestants of the show.

Vikas Gupta (Photo | Twitter)

Premiering on MTV on October 20, the contestants will fight it out not to win money or hearts, but to win the most basic means of existence -- space. The show is billed to be the Indian version of Hunger Games.

The interesting element added to the show is 'The Mastermind'. He will have everyone in sight with the authority to monitor and outplay the contestants with no rules and regulations. That mastermind will be Gupta.

Akanksha Sharma (Photo | Twitter)

In fact, there are speculations that actress Sara Khan can also enter the show. There is no confirmation on that front at the moment.

Riya Subodh (Photo | Instagram)

MTV also has launched another reality show with a twist this October called Élevator pitch'--- produced by BBC Studios. It is a speed-dating show set in an elevator. The show is hosted by Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca.

(With online desk inputs)