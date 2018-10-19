Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo accused Anirban Blah's suicide bid averted by Mumbai police

Blah, who had co-founded the KWAN Entertainment, was reportedly stopped by the traffic police from jumping off the old Vashi creek bridge around 12.30 AM.

#MeToo accused celebrity manager Anirban Das Blah (Photo | Facebook/Democratic World)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: An alleged suicide attempt by the celebrity manager Anirban Das Blah, who was accused by several former models and actresses in the #MeToo movement last week, was averted by Navi Mumbai police in the early hours of Friday.

Motorists on the bridge had spotted him trying to climbing the barricades of the bridge and alerted the traffic police. He looked depressed and was in tears when the police grabbed him and pulled him down, the police officers have said.

"He was brought to the police station by traffic cops. We called his family and friends who later came and took him from here," said Anil Deshmukh of Vashi police station. Blah, 39, was asked to step down by Kwan earlier this week after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women on a #MeToo thread on social media.

He was also removed as advisory member of Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh foundation. The company that manages prominent names like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez had said, "The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment," in their statement announcing that Blah had been asked to quit. 
 

