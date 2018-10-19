Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput denies harassment claims

Sushant on Friday tweeted snapshots of his conversation with Sanjana from the first day to the last day of the film's shoot.

Published: 19th October 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Sushant Singh Rajput Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput has been accused of sexual misconduct by his "Kizie Aur Manny" co-star Sanjana Sanghi. In his defence, the actor shared screenshots of their SMS conversation and called it a "smear campaign".

Sushant on Friday tweeted snapshots of his conversation with Sanjana from the first day to the last day of the film's shoot, and captioned it: "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well-timed smear campaign.

"From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the set with Sanjana."

Sanjana has accused the 32-year-old actor of behaving inappropriately on the sets of the movie, saying he made her feel "uncomfortable" with his "overly friendly behaviour" during the shoot in Jodhpur.

On Thursday, Twitteratis pointed at Sushant's missing blue verification tick on the micro-blogging platform following the claims.

However, Sushant on Friday clarified: "For all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter 'blue tick' to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since September 5. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.

The film's director and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra has spoken out in support of Sushant.

"I totally stand by Sushant. No such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives. I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it," Chhabra, who too has been accused by a women of sexual harassment, tweeted.

The #MeToo movement in India started after actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta in September recalled an unsavoury episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar from the sets of "Horn OK Pleassss" in 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput metoo MeToo movement sexual harassment Kizie Aur Manny Sanjana Sanghi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp