Mukesh Chhabra suspended as 'Fault in Our Stars' Hindi remake director

Fox Star Studios on Friday suspended Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood's popular casting agent, from his directorial debut "Kizie Aur Manny" as he has been accused of sexual harassment.

Published: 19th October 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Chhabra | Twitter

By IANS

MUMBAI: Fox Star Studios on Friday suspended Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood's popular casting agent, from his directorial debut "Kizie Aur Manny" as he has been accused of sexual harassment.

"As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film 'Kizie Aur Manny', which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him," said a post on the official Fox Star Hindi Twitter handle.

Chhabra has been known for casting films like "Gangs Of Wasseypur", "Kai Po Che", "D-Day" and "Highway".

Last week according to a report from Midday, an aspiring actress accused Chhabra of feeling her up while enacting a scene where the hero and heroine hugs. The casting director immediately apologised saying that other were okay with it. 

Another anonymous victim said that Chhabra told her that she may have to compromise by getting "physical with people in power" to get a job. He then asked her to meet him at a hotel that night. 

Chhabra outrightly called the MeToo accounts as "unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations". On its part, his company's ICC reached out to the concerned newspaper to provide details of the complainant.

Chhabra was foraying as a director with "Kizie Aur Manny", the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie "The Fault in Our Stars".

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput denies harassment claims

The Hindi movie features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana has also accused Sushant of behaving inappropriately with her and for making her feel uncomfortable. However, Sushant on Friday denied it and Chhabra supported him too

