Akshay Kumar not part of Arjun N Kapoor's new ventures

By IANS

MUMBAI: Newly launched Studio Five Elements's producer Arjun N. Kapoor, who is gearing up to produce five films, has confirmed that actor Akshay Kumar is not a part of any of them.

Kapoor was interacting with the media at the launch of Studio Five Elements along with Prerna Arora, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Friday here.

Akshay had given big hits like "Rustom", "Toilet-Ek Prem Katha" and "Pad Man" with Kapoor and Prerna Arora working for their previous production house KriArj Entertainment.

"We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him in three films. However, he will not be part of any of the film which we have announced in the future. We would definitely like to work with him more though," Kapoor said.

"The five films include 'Woh Kaun Thi', an official remake of 1964's original. It's very close to our heart. Then there is 'Radha Kyun Gori Mein Kyu Kala' which we will start filming soon," Kapoor added.

The new production house will collaborate with none other than Amitabh Bachchan for one of the films.

"We are also producing a film with Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan called 'The Rise and Fall of Bambai' which is based on Mumbai underworld.

"We are also collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan which is a dream for every production house -- to work with him."