Cinema is the fastest way to create awareness: Prateik Babbar

After "Mulk", actor Prateik Babbar says he wants do projects which are not only commercial but have the potential to make a difference in a society.

Apart from the web series, Prateik will also be seen in a negative role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chichore', which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Facebook)

MUMBAI: After "Mulk", actor Prateik Babbar says he wants do projects which are not only commercial but have the potential to make a difference in a society.

He has signed medical crime series "Q Ward" by Voot, a digital streaming platform owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. Written by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, "Q Ward" revolves around the life of four honest doctors who are fighting against the corruption within the system.

"This is a drama mystery and a concept that has never been showcased in Indian entertainment before. You know there have been times I have seen how ethics are forgotten in the world of medicine and greed comes in the way of a professional carrying out their duty, and that's one reason why I decided to do this project," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.

"Corruption exists everywhere but its increasing by the day and its only the middle class and the poor who suffer. With 'Mulk', I realised cinema is the fastest way you can create awareness and I would like to also pursue projects that are just not commercial and mainstream and here to make a difference," he added.

 

