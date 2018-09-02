Films are part of my life, not my entire life: Raveena Tandon

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood's leading ladies of the '90s have been making a comeback in films but for Raveena Tandon, there's more to life than just movies.

Her contemporaries - Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit - have returned to films but Raveena said there is a time for everything.

"I have been there, done that. When I was working a lot that time I gave my 100 per cent, then I had family and other things to do so things do change. I want to live life. Films are part of my life, they are not my entire life," Raveena told PTI.

The actor said now that she has the luxury to select projects, she is not interested in signing any and every film that comes her way.

"I am not interested to be seen on every Friday. I have a luxury to do that today. Earlier I used to do 30 films in one go. Now at this stage I have the luxury to choose what I want to do."

Raveena, who was last seen in 2017's "Maatr", believes an actor must evolve with time and age.

At the same time, however, she said it would be wrong to say that there are no roles for her.

"Today, I do not expect to get the roles that I was getting or doing in the '90s. Everyone should age gracefully and do the kind of roles that you can do with dignity and respect. My last film was 'Maatr' and I am glad I got to be part of such a powerful story."

The 43-year-old actor said her approach towards work has transformed a lot over the years.

Back in the '90s, the actor did commercial films like "Patthar Ke Phool", "Mohra", "Dilwale" and "Andaz Apna Apna", among others.

Raveena, however, is open to the idea of being part of commercial potboilers provided the story is good.

"I was offered couple of out-an-out comedy films like 'Chashme Baddoor' and 'Kya Kool Hai Hum'. (But) I will chose something that I am excited about. If I am not seen in films, it is not that I am not getting offers."

"But I want to do something for which I will be remembered. The films that I did earlier - be it commercial ones or others - people still remember them even today because they were good," she added.

At the moment, Raveena has not signed any film but is in discussions for some projects.

She said she has been passionate about wildlife since her childhood.

"Wildlife needs our attention and I am glad to be associated with it. I am hoping to be part of progressive and greener environment," she adds.