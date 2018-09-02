Home Entertainment Hindi

Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali to make a film on Radha Krishna's eternal love story

Anil D Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, LLP, on Sunday announced that they will be producing a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

Published: 02nd September 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Ali | Twitter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anil D Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, LLP, on Sunday announced that they will be producing a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

Imtiaz, who has been behind modern love stories such as "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Rockstar", has always been fascinated by the epic that has travelled down generations and transcends the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.

Making the announcement on Janmashtami, Imtiaz said it is one of his dream projects, long cherished and something that he always wanted to explore on the big screen.

"I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," the director said in a statement.

While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.

The research on the film is currently underway.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, "The story of Radha Krishna is one of the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished film maker in this space.

In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language.

"Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature." 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imtiaz Ali Reliance Radha Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to