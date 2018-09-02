Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali to make a film on Radha Krishna's eternal love story

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anil D Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, LLP, on Sunday announced that they will be producing a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

Imtiaz, who has been behind modern love stories such as "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Rockstar", has always been fascinated by the epic that has travelled down generations and transcends the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.

Making the announcement on Janmashtami, Imtiaz said it is one of his dream projects, long cherished and something that he always wanted to explore on the big screen.

"I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," the director said in a statement.

While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.

The research on the film is currently underway.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, "The story of Radha Krishna is one of the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished film maker in this space.

In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language.

"Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature."