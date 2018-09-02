By Online Desk

The drums, in the beginning, will surely take you back to the Miles Teller and JK Simmons starrer 'Whiplash'. But don't fall for it!

The upcoming film AndhaDhun has Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the lead, and Tabu also playing a pivotal role. The trailer shows Ayushmann playing a blind pianist in the movie. But wait - is he really blind?

The trailer, which released on Sunday, has got our attention. It seems that thriller could be an important milestone in Ayushmann's career, as we have seen the actor in romantic roles so far.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun will be similar to the filmmaker's 2007 film 'Johnny Gaddaar', as revealed by him in a recent interview.

The scores for the film is by Amit Trivedi, with one of the singles performed by Ayushmann. It's also notable that Ayushmann learned to play the piano from a blind pianist to play the part.

AndhaDhun will release on 5th October, competing with 'Loveratri', Aayush Sharma's debut film.