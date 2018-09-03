Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta get nostalgic as 'Sangharsh' clocks 19 years

As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film "Sangharsh" completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta starrer 'Sangharsh'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film "Sangharsh" completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.

Preity tweeted: "After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor, I would probably be Reet Oberoi from 'Sangharsh'. Thank you to the Bhatts and Tanuja for this opportunity. Thank you Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana for making it so special. 19 years Of 'Sangharsh'."

Retweeting her post, Akshay tweeted: "The sentiment is mutual."

Also starring actor Ashutosh Rana as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, "Sangharsh" is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured Alia Bhatt as a child actor.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long break with "Bhaiaji Superhit", while Akshay Kumar will be next seen in "Housefull 4" and "Kesari".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India