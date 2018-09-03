Home Entertainment Hindi

Charu Asopa replaces Urfi in 'Jiji Maa'

In the show, Uttara, essayed by Pallavi Pradhan, will commit suicide after Falguni (Tanvi Dogra) will push her to the edge to accept her crime.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa has replaced actress Urfi Javed in the show "Jiji Maa".

In the show, Uttara, essayed by Pallavi Pradhan, will commit suicide after Falguni (Tanvi Dogra) will push her to the edge to accept her crime.

Charu will enter the show as Piyali. She was finalised overnight for the show and she started shooting for the show immediately.

"Everything got confirmed within a blink of an eye. I am playing the role of Piyali, who comes to reveal secrets and shock on the show," Charu said in a statement.

"I am sinking into the character as I didn't get much time to prepare for it. I'm just going with the flow and hope the audience enjoys my entry in the show as Piyali," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jiji Maa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India