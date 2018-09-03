Home Entertainment Hindi

Govinda's 'Fryday' to release on October 12

Govinda took to Twitter to share the film's poster, which suggests the movie will be high on entertainment value.

Govinda (Pic: ENS).

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda on Monday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film "Fryday" and announced that it will release on October 12.

Along with the poster, he wrote: "Kickstart this Janmashtami with me and my saala (Brother-in-law) Varun Sharma. Maza hoga dugna with 'FRYDAY' (It will be double the fun), releasing 12th October 2018."

"Fryday" is directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

