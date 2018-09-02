Here is how Aamir Khan's Sunday looks like

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Beat your Sunday night blues with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's special Instagram post.

Ending his weekend in a perfect way, Aamir took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture of wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, captioning it as "Lazy Sunday". Well, don't we all love Lazy Sundays?

Lazy Sunday A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

Efficiently balancing his personal and professional life, Aamir always make sure to spend some quality time with his wife and children.

On the work front, the multi-talented actor will be next seen in the Vijay Krishna directorial 'Thugs of Hindostan', scheduled to release on November 7.

The star cast of the film also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.