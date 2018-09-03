Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon's Instagram account hacked

Kriti Sanon (Photo | Instagram)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Monday announced that her social media account Instagram has been hacked.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kriti posted,''GUYS MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT IS HACKED! Pls do not respond!'' Kriti is not the only actor whose account has been hacked in this year.

Arshad Warsi, Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan were also the victims of the cyber crime.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Luka Chuppi', and also in 'Housefull 4'.

