Home Entertainment Hindi

Casting room was my training ground, says 'Stree' actor Abhishek Banerjee

Jana, a quirky friend to Rajkummar Rao's Vicky in "Stree" is a real scene stealer but before landing his debut film Abhishek Banerjee worked behind the scenes discovering new talents.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao during the promotion spree for 'Stree'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: His character of Jana, a quirky friend to Rajkummar Rao's Vicky in "Stree" is a real scene stealer but before landing his debut film Abhishek Banerjee worked behind the scenes discovering new talents.

The film fulfilled a long-cherished dream as Banerjee says he initially came to Mumbai to become an actor but he became a casting director after things did not work out, not knowing that destiny would make a turnaround.

"When I came to Mumbai to act and it didn't work out for me for few years, I thought I will go back to training but casting room has been a great training space for me," Banerjee told PTI in an interview.

He has cast for films such as "Pari", "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" and "Gabbar is Back".

The actor continues with his casting duties with upcoming films including - "Patakhaa", "Kalank" and "Student of the Year 2".

He says performing scenes with potential talents gave him a perspective about acting and how it is all about "action and reaction".

"When you are reacting to a good actor, your reactions become better. You get to know what to tone down and how to make yourself believe in those characters. So, that room has really taught me a lot. You also understand the trend of the time. You get to evolve with the actors, you get to know how it's moving," he added.

Banerjee's chemistry with Rao and Aparshakti Khurana gives the film some of its most hilarious moments.

The actor believes the film's message about treating women equally does not get lost in the laughs, in fact, they highlight it.

"Some films connect with you deeply. If a child sees the film, maybe he aspires to become like the hero. So, maybe if we make films like that, we will have more children growing up with this."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Stree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India