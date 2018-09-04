Home Entertainment Hindi

Films should not be seen as solution to problems, says 'Stree' actor Aparshakti Khurana

Published: 04th September 2018

NEW DELHI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana says believing that cinema can bring about change is expecting a lot from a medium that primarily entertains.

The actor, who stars as cynical yet amiable Bittu in "Stree", a horror-comedy with a subversive message about treating women with respect, however, believes one can become aware about a subject if the story is well told.

"Whenever you try to preach something, people will not accept or invite it into their lives. But if it is said in a light way, people understand it better and it is as true for films as it is for life.

"Films are never meant as solutions, they just provide entertainment value. You can become aware with that. No one watches 'Paan Singh Tomar' and becomes an athlete. You just go back and sleep with it," he told PTI in an interview.

Khurana, younger brother to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, made his debut with biographical sports drama "Dangal" in 2016, says he was intrigued by the story of "Stree", which has turned out to be dark horse at the box office.

"It is a very real film with real world and real actors. Whenever you try to say something in a sincere way, it gets communicated no matter what the genre. The film might change the way people see horror genre in the country," he says.

After "Stree", the actor is looking forward to "Rajma Chawal" and "Luka Chhupi".

