FIR against Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu for singing till late hours

By Online Desk

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for singing at a school function till late in the night.

The singer, famous for iconic songs like 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To' and 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' was booked for performing in a live show until early morning and disturbing the neighbours.

The residents near the venue had complained to the police that the singer was breaking the law.

FIR lodged against #Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu in #Bihar's #Muzaffarpur for singing at school function till late in night. @NewIndianXpress — Anand ST Das (@anandstdas_TNIE) September 4, 2018

According to an India Today report, the FIR has been filed against Ankit Kumar, organiser of the program.

Making his Bollywood debut with the 1989 flick 'Hero Hiralal', Kumar Sanu went on to croon many memorable songs, especially the 90's hits like Aashiqui, Dilwale dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1942: A Love Story, Baaazigar, Deewana, Saajan etc.