Home Entertainment Hindi

FIR against Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu for singing till late hours

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for singing at a school function till late in the night.

Published: 04th September 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for singing at a school function till late in the night.

The singer, famous for iconic songs like 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To' and 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' was booked for performing in a live show until early morning and disturbing the neighbours.

The residents near the venue had complained to the police that the singer was breaking the law.

According to an India Today report, the FIR has been filed against Ankit Kumar, organiser of the program.

Making his Bollywood debut with the 1989 flick 'Hero Hiralal', Kumar Sanu went on to croon many memorable songs, especially the 90's hits like Aashiqui, Dilwale dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1942: A Love Story, Baaazigar, Deewana, Saajan etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumar Sanu Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India