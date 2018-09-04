Home Entertainment Hindi

Playing blind man was a task: Zeishan Quadri

Zieshan Quadri, known for his writing credits for "Gangs Of Wasseypur", plays a unique blind character in new web series "Banned", which marks his debut in the web space as an actor.

Quadri found it a challenging role.

"Playing a blind character was something completely new for me. I did not get much time to rehearse for the role and understanding the nuances to portray one was quite challenging. I felt like it was a task to play a blind man's role," he said in a statement.

"Additionally, this particular role was difficult more so as he is connected to music and plays the harmonium," Quadri added, giving due credit to the series' director for helping him through the entire process.

For Quadri, however, there was also a fun side of portraying a blind character.

"It depended completely on sound. While I was asked to keep my eyes shut, I was supposed to turn my head into the direction of sound. So every time someone would say something, I had to turn my ear towards them instead of my face. It brought in the funny aspect to the scene many a times and I hope the audience finds it as amusing as it was for me," he added.

The series is available on Viu and the Viu app.

