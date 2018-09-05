Home Entertainment Hindi

Adil Hussain's 'What Will People Say' is Norway official entry for Oscars 2019

The 54-year-old actor took to Facebook to share the news of the Iram Haq-directed film's selection for best foreign language film Oscar consideration.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

As still from Iram Haq's film, 'What will people say'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Adil Hussain has announced that his film "What Will People Say" has been declared as the official entry of Norway for the 2019 Academy Awards.

The 54-year-old actor took to Facebook to share the news of the Iram Haq-directed film's selection for best foreign language film Oscar consideration.

"Our film #WhatWillPeopleSay is just been declared as the #Norwegian official entry into #Oscars 2019.

"Big Congratulations to Iram Haq, Maria Mozhdah, Ekavali Khanna and cast and Crew members! We hope that our film will finally be one of the films to be Nominated in Foreign Film Category at the Oscars in 2019," Adil wrote.

The film, which is a joint production of Norway, Germany, Sweden, France and Denmark, had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The story follows 16-year-old Nisha who is caught with her Norwegian boyfriend by her conservative parents and sent against her will to a small town in Pakistan to live with the extended family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adil Hussain What Will People Say

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna