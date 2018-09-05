First look poster of Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' unveiled

By ANI

MUMBAI: The first look poster of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30', based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician, was unveiled on Teacher's Day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote, "Hrithik Roshan... Here's the first look poster of #Super30."

In the poster, Hrithik can be seen in a bearded look. His look resembles that of a man focused to achieve something greater than himself.

A tagline in the poster ''AB RAJA KA BETA RAJA NAHI BANEGA." (Now a King's son will no longer become a King himself) is provocative and aptly tends to justify Hrithik's look.

The film revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous Super 30 program. Here Super 30 alludes to 30 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants who were trained by Kumar to crack IIT entrance test.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the Vikas Bahl directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2019.