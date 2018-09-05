Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra enjoys family time with Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick's Instagram stories also showed them rooting for tennis player Serena Williams.

Priyanka Chopra with fiancee Nick Jonas and his brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner.. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying some family time with her fiance Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra at the US Open here.

Priyanka on Wednesday morning shared a string of photographs along with Nick and her mother on Instagram. She also shared an image of herself sitting with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner.

"It is a famjam at the US Open. Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Madhu Chopra," she captioned the image.

Priyanka and Nick's Instagram stories also showed them rooting for tennis player Serena Williams.

Earlier this month, the recently engaged couple were also seen enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day in the US is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September.

