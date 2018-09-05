Veteran Hindi actor Dilip Kumar admitted in hospital

By Online Desk

Hindi film legend Dilip Kumar has been admitted in Lilavati Hospital due to chest infection, according to a tweet posted inonis official Twitter account.

The actor, born in Peshawar, British India on 11 Dec 1922, is 95 years old and was been active in Hindi cinema since the 1940s till the 1980s. However, after the 1998 film 'Qila' the actor reduced his public appearances due to declining health.

Born as Yusuf Sarwar Khan, the versatile actor has appeared in more than 65 films and is known for his performances in 'Andaz', 'Babul', 'Deedar', 'Aan','Daag','Devdas' (1955), 'Azaad', and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

He is fluent in Tamil, Urdu, Hindi, Hindko (his first language), Bhojpuri, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Pashto, and Farsi.

Dilip Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966, and he does not have children.

He was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2000.

He is also fondly known as 'The First Khan', 'Legendary Khan', and 'Tragedy King'.