Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan follow unique way to promote Sui Dhaaga

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India' and the stars recently did yarn bombing at various iconic spots in Mumbai city.

On Thursday, Mumbai woke up to visually stunning thread-work as the makers of the film highlighted the outstanding talent of local craftsmen in an extremely innovative way.

Anushka and Varun personally participated in creating these live installations in the heart of the city. Girgaon Chowpatty, Worli, Talao Pali Lake, Matunga, and Bandstand were picked as locations by the makers to yarn bomb.

Talking about the same, the 'Pari' star said, "Yarn bombing is a rich street art where a city's iconic spots are covered with embroidered and crocheted work on the basis of a theme. This is one of the most innovative marketing activity ever done to promote a film. It is a visually appealing idea that also promotes the hard work and skill of all our talented craftsmen. Our yarn bombing tried to connect with the Make in India spirit that 'Sui Dhaaga' embodies in its story."

The two superstars will play the role of Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma), a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, who dream to make a name for themselves. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to the local artisans who have made India proud around the world with their skills.

Excited about the innovative idea, the 'October' star added that this idea is a tribute to the extremely talented artisans and craftsmen of India.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and have become the most-awaited, freshest on-screen jodi of 2018.

Bringing together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', the flick is set to release on September 28.