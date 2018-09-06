Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan follow unique way to promote Sui Dhaaga

On Thursday, Mumbai woke up to visually stunning thread-work as the makers of the film highlighted the outstanding talent of local craftsmen in an extremely innovative way.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India' and the stars recently did yarn bombing at various iconic spots in Mumbai city.

On Thursday, Mumbai woke up to visually stunning thread-work as the makers of the film highlighted the outstanding talent of local craftsmen in an extremely innovative way.

Anushka and Varun personally participated in creating these live installations in the heart of the city. Girgaon Chowpatty, Worli, Talao Pali Lake, Matunga, and Bandstand were picked as locations by the makers to yarn bomb.

Talking about the same, the 'Pari' star said, "Yarn bombing is a rich street art where a city's iconic spots are covered with embroidered and crocheted work on the basis of a theme. This is one of the most innovative marketing activity ever done to promote a film. It is a visually appealing idea that also promotes the hard work and skill of all our talented craftsmen. Our yarn bombing tried to connect with the Make in India spirit that 'Sui Dhaaga' embodies in its story."

The two superstars will play the role of Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma), a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, who dream to make a name for themselves. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to the local artisans who have made India proud around the world with their skills.

Excited about the innovative idea, the 'October' star added that this idea is a tribute to the extremely talented artisans and craftsmen of India.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and have become the most-awaited, freshest on-screen jodi of 2018.

Bringing together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', the flick is set to release on September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Varun Dhawan Sui Dhaaga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, scraps draconian Section 377