Bollywood turns up for wrap-up party of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'

Makers of 'Super 30' hosted the party on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala and many more.

Hrithik Roshan in upcoming film 'Super 30'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities attended the shooting wrap-up party of the film 'Super 30' here, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

Makers of 'Super 30' hosted the party on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amita Sadh.

Hrithik Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while leading lady Mrunal Thakur was chic in a black dress.

On the eve of Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled poster of 'Super 30' which is being appreciated by one and all.

'Super 30' is a biographical drama film co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

It is produced by Phantom Films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

'Super 30' is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' at the box-office on 25 January, 2019.

