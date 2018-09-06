Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan unveils Super 30 posters on Teachers’ Day

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan shared the first teaser posters of his much-awaited biographical drama film, Super 30.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan shared the first teaser posters of his much-awaited biographical drama film, Super 30. Based on the life of mathematician and philanthropist, Anand Kumar, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The tagline of the posters shared by Hrithik read: “Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega... Ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga! (The king’s son won’t be king anymore... Only the deserving shall be king!)
Anand Kumar, born in Patna, Bihar in 1973, founded the Super 30 education programme in 2002 to help economically disadvantaged students prepare for IIT entrance exams. He rose to national attention when all 30 students of his programme cracked the IIT-JEE exams for three consecutive years between 2008 and 2010, a success that was again repeated in 2017.

Super 30 also stars debutant actor Mrunal Thakur. About starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in her first major commercial film, Mrunal says, “It has been an amazing journey. I couldn’t believe that my first co-star in my first big Hindi film was Hrithik Roshan. He is very supportive and helpful, especially to newcomers. When I saw him work so hard and give his 100 per cent to the film, I was inspired to give my 200 per cent just to match up with him.” Mrunal also plays the lead in the upcoming Indian-American film, Love Sonia.

Hrithik Roshan’s last appearance was in Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam, while Vikas Bahl has previously directed films like Chillar Party, Queen and Shaandaar.  Shot in Varanasi, Mumbai and Sambhar Lake Town in Rajasthan, Super 30 is slated for release on January 25, 2019. The film is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt