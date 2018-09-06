Hrithik Roshan unveils Super 30 posters on Teachers’ Day

By Express News Service

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan shared the first teaser posters of his much-awaited biographical drama film, Super 30. Based on the life of mathematician and philanthropist, Anand Kumar, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The tagline of the posters shared by Hrithik read: “Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega... Ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga! (The king’s son won’t be king anymore... Only the deserving shall be king!)

Anand Kumar, born in Patna, Bihar in 1973, founded the Super 30 education programme in 2002 to help economically disadvantaged students prepare for IIT entrance exams. He rose to national attention when all 30 students of his programme cracked the IIT-JEE exams for three consecutive years between 2008 and 2010, a success that was again repeated in 2017.

Super 30 also stars debutant actor Mrunal Thakur. About starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in her first major commercial film, Mrunal says, “It has been an amazing journey. I couldn’t believe that my first co-star in my first big Hindi film was Hrithik Roshan. He is very supportive and helpful, especially to newcomers. When I saw him work so hard and give his 100 per cent to the film, I was inspired to give my 200 per cent just to match up with him.” Mrunal also plays the lead in the upcoming Indian-American film, Love Sonia.

Hrithik Roshan’s last appearance was in Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam, while Vikas Bahl has previously directed films like Chillar Party, Queen and Shaandaar. Shot in Varanasi, Mumbai and Sambhar Lake Town in Rajasthan, Super 30 is slated for release on January 25, 2019. The film is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.