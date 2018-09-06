Home Entertainment Hindi

'Loveratri' denigrates Goddess Durga, says complaint filed against Salman Khan in Bihar court

A complaint alleges that the film, produced by Khan, promotes vulgarity and denigrates Goddess Durga.

Published: 06th September 2018

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in 'Loveratri

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: An advocate Thursday filed a complaint in a Bihar court against Salman Khan and others associated with his next home production 'Loveratri', alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments by deriding the festival of Navaratri.

The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha will be heard by sub divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar on September 12.

Ojha has alleged that the film, produced by Khan, promotes vulgarity and denigrates Goddess Durga.

He said the film's scheduled date of release - October 5 - is close to Navaratri festival this year and it would hurt Hindu sentiments.

He said his impression about the yet-to-be released movie is based on the promos and teasers being broadcast on YouTube and other such channels.

Ojha has filed the complaint under IPC sections 295(injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Besides Khan, those who have been made party to the case are the star's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain - who play the lead pair.

Debutante director Abhiraj Minawala, veteran actors Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy, who essay character roles in the film were also made parties.

