Section 377: Huge thumbs up for humanity, says Karan Johar on Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality

By Online Desk

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has tweeted that the verdict by Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights.

He goes on to say that "the country gets its oxygen back."

"Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality.

While pronouncing the verdict, CJI Misra said, "Sans identity the name only remains a plain factor. Emphasis is laid on the identity of a person. The sustenance of identity is the pillar of life."

The five-judge Constitution Bench had started the hearing in the case on July 10 and reserved the verdict on July 17, with Justice Chandrachud orally observing that a person’s choice of a partner is a fundamental right to life, and a ‘partner’ includes same-sex partner.

The five petitions on which the verdict was pronounced, was moved by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur.