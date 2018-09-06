Home Entertainment Hindi

Section 377: Huge thumbs up for humanity, says Karan Johar on Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has tweeted that the verdict by Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar described Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising homosexuality as 'historical judgement'. (Photo | EPS,PTI)

By Online Desk

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has tweeted that the verdict by Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights.

He goes on to say that "the country gets its oxygen back."

Read his tweet here:

"Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality. 

Karan Johar's tweet on Supreme Court scrapping Section 377.

While pronouncing the verdict, CJI Misra said, "Sans identity the name only remains a plain factor. Emphasis is laid on the identity of a person. The sustenance of identity is the pillar of life."

The five-judge Constitution Bench had started the hearing in the case on July 10 and reserved the verdict on July 17, with Justice Chandrachud orally observing that a person’s choice of a partner is a fundamental right to life, and a ‘partner’ includes same-sex partner.

The five petitions on which the verdict was pronounced, was moved by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homosexuality Section 377 supreme court declares homosexuality legal gay sex Karan Johar Bollywood Dipak Misra Chief Justice of India equal rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
Badges protesting against Section 377 of the India Penal Code (IPC), which criminalizes homosexuality, lie on a table in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. | Associated Press
Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, scaps draconian Section 377
Visuals from the audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which was held in Chennai on 05 September 2018. (Photo | CinemaXpress)
IN PICS | Audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam held in Chennai