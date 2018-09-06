Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonali Bendre shares her new look with a wig

The 43-year-old actor shared a video collage where she is sporting a new wig while trying out different looks.

Published: 06th September 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Bendre (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonali Bendre has unveiled her "new look", a month after she went bald for her treatment for high grade cancer.

The 43-year-old actor shared a video collage where she is sporting a new wig while trying out different looks.

Quoting Al Pacino's famous one-liner -- "Vanity is my favourite sin" -- from the 1997 thriller "The Devil's Advocate", Bendre wrote, "Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us."

"A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels. All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture," she added.

The 43-year-old actor is currently in New York for treatment.

The actor also delved upon the moment of self-doubt and said that her desire to look good stems from the fact that in entertainment industry everybody expects an actor to look great.

"No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt. 

"Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good.

Maybe that has been ingrained in me? "But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me.

If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you," Bendre wrote.

The actor also thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to a stylist who gave her the new look.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonali bendre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality