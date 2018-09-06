Sonali Bendre shares her new look with a wig

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonali Bendre has unveiled her "new look", a month after she went bald for her treatment for high grade cancer.

The 43-year-old actor shared a video collage where she is sporting a new wig while trying out different looks.

Quoting Al Pacino's famous one-liner -- "Vanity is my favourite sin" -- from the 1997 thriller "The Devil's Advocate", Bendre wrote, "Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us."

"A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels. All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture," she added.

The 43-year-old actor is currently in New York for treatment.

The actor also delved upon the moment of self-doubt and said that her desire to look good stems from the fact that in entertainment industry everybody expects an actor to look great.

"No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt.

"Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good.

Maybe that has been ingrained in me? "But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me.

If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you," Bendre wrote.

The actor also thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to a stylist who gave her the new look.