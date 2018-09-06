Home Entertainment Hindi

Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality: Bollywood hails 'historical judgment'

'Three cheers for the Supreme Court,' screamed Bollywood as the apex court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality.

In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality. (Photo | PTI, AP)

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, issued the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed to scrap the law. "Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible," observed the bench unanimously while delivering the verdict.

Terming it as a "historical judgment", celebs took to social media to express their support and happiness.

Giving the verdict a 'huge' thumbs up, ace filmmaker Karan Johar said, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"

Here's what the others posted:

Swara Bhasker: Congratulations to all the activists and petitioners on #SupremeCourt judgement scrapping #Section377 Your perseverance just made #India a freer place for everyone ! #LoveIsLove #Pride #377Verdict #377Scrapped Three cheers for the #SupremeCourt

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja This is the India I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love.

Arjun Kapoor: Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind.

Taapsee Pannu: My India of 2018!!!! Truly heartening ! Let's embrace one n all and their choices

Ayushmann Khurrana: RIP #Section377 The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!

Known as Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the 157-year-old law criminalised certain sexual acts, terming them as 'unnatural offences', punishable by a 10-year jail term.

