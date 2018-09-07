Malaika Arora loves peppy 'Hello hello'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora says she had fun shooting for peppy song "Hello Hello" for the film "Pataakha".

Crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the song has been penned by Gulzar.

"Who could refuse a number sung by Rekha ji, written by Gulzar saab with the music being given by Vishal Bhardwaj? And when you have Ganesh choreographing you, there can be nothing better," Malaika told IANS.

WATCH: 'Hello Hello' from Pataakha

"I was instantly in love with the peppy number. It was a great experience working with Vishal ji. This is the first time i have done a song with Ganesh Acharya, I have always wanted to work with him and it finally happened with this special song. It was fun shooting for it with the entire team," she added.

"Pataakha" is a comedy-drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, the film features Sanya Malhotra, debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on September 28.