Home Entertainment Hindi

'Shooting Halka in a slum was tough,' says Parija

Ahead of the film's release, producer Akhsay Parija said he was confident about the film's success.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Sowmika Das
Express News Service

After Kadwi Hawa, the Akhsay Parija Production house is back with Nila Madhab Panda's Halka. The film will be released on Friday.

Ahead of the film's release, producer Akhsay Parija said he was confident about the film's success. Parija, who is known for making films for social causes, said he was never worried about a film's commercial success.

"I have always tried to make good films. It is not important for films to have a big star cast. For instance, a film called Honey is doing so well in Bengal. Moreover art films are my passion and commercial ones are for my profession only", he said.

Besides his knack towards making films with out-of-the-box subject, Parija's bond with acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda was also a reason for him to co-produce Halka along with Shiv Nadar Foundation.

"We share a special bond. We have mutual respect for each other's work. So, one of the reasons why I chose to make Halka was definitely Nila. We along with the Shiv Nadar Foundation stepped in to do a film with a futuristic approach. Moreover, our films are always made for a social cause", he said.

Shooting Halka under extreme heat in the country's capital was the toughest challenge for the film's unit.

We didn't have a set for Halka. We have shot the entire film in a real location. It was a slum near Pragati Maidan. This was a real challenge, Parija recollected. Parija to team up with Babushan, Ashok Pati

About his upcoming projects, Parija revealed that he had already shot six out of his series of 20 documentaries on eminent personalities from Odia literature.

The producer will collaborate with director Ashok Pati and actor Babushan Mohanty for his next Odia flick. The film is in pre-production stage. The shooting for the same will commence mid-october.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality