'Shooting Halka in a slum was tough,' says Parija

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

After Kadwi Hawa, the Akhsay Parija Production house is back with Nila Madhab Panda's Halka. The film will be released on Friday.

Ahead of the film's release, producer Akhsay Parija said he was confident about the film's success. Parija, who is known for making films for social causes, said he was never worried about a film's commercial success.

"I have always tried to make good films. It is not important for films to have a big star cast. For instance, a film called Honey is doing so well in Bengal. Moreover art films are my passion and commercial ones are for my profession only", he said.

Besides his knack towards making films with out-of-the-box subject, Parija's bond with acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda was also a reason for him to co-produce Halka along with Shiv Nadar Foundation.

"We share a special bond. We have mutual respect for each other's work. So, one of the reasons why I chose to make Halka was definitely Nila. We along with the Shiv Nadar Foundation stepped in to do a film with a futuristic approach. Moreover, our films are always made for a social cause", he said.

Shooting Halka under extreme heat in the country's capital was the toughest challenge for the film's unit.

We didn't have a set for Halka. We have shot the entire film in a real location. It was a slum near Pragati Maidan. This was a real challenge, Parija recollected. Parija to team up with Babushan, Ashok Pati

About his upcoming projects, Parija revealed that he had already shot six out of his series of 20 documentaries on eminent personalities from Odia literature.

The producer will collaborate with director Ashok Pati and actor Babushan Mohanty for his next Odia flick. The film is in pre-production stage. The shooting for the same will commence mid-october.