Don't want to be accessory in films: Kritika Kamra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Kritika Kamra, who is making her Bollywood debut with "Mitron", says she is not game for doing minuscule parts in films.

Kritika never took a break from television to actively chase films and is thankful to the small screen for giving her name and fame.

"Because of TV, I am financially secure today and can wait for the kind of films I want to do. TV is all about female lead and we are used to playing the protagonist and then you don't want to do small roles.

"I don't want to do blink-and-miss kind of roles, don't want to be an accessory in a film, or just do a song-and-dance. That's why it took long time for me to do a feature film," Kritika told PTI.

In the past, Kritika says she came close to doing a film with Dharma Production and Ekta Kapoor featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kareena Kapoor Khan which apparently got shelved.

"I had also signed for a film with UTV. I did not expect these films will not work. Like when you do arthouse films you know anything can happen. I don't know if 'Mitron' will be hit or not, I am happy I got to be part of it.

"Being a television actor you do get roles like that of a sister, wife etc and being part of ensemble films. However, there is no harm in doing it provided the role is solid."

Kritika has been giving auditions for films for quite sometime and says the shift from small to the big screen, despite being a popular face, has not been a cakewalk.

"When you come from TV there is a baggage that you carry as industry people think you can only do one particular style of acting - be it loud or massy or regressive. I want to show I am better than this."

Calling acting as a very "volatile profession", she says, both TV and film stars have to constantly prove themselves as actors.

"TV is looked down upon and there is a perception that TV actors are not intelligent, we are dumb. There is a stereotype. Like, it is not considered cool to say we are watching TV.

"We are fighting our own image as actors when we move from TV to films. I hope I don't have to do something for the sake of survival. I respect TV and would never say I will not do it again."

"Mitron" directed by Nitin Kakkar of "Filmistaan" fame releases on 14 September.