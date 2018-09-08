Home Entertainment Hindi

I've grown as an actor: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who has played powerful roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "D-Day", believes that she has grown as an actor.

Published: 08th September 2018 09:20 AM

Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Huma Qureshi, who has played powerful roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "D-Day", believes that she has grown as an actor.

"I believe I've grown as an actor because that happens with the practice and the experience. As a person, I'm a lot calmer and take every release Friday as it comes," Huma told IANS.

She said that as an actor, it's important to dabble in a variety of genres.

"That helps you get better with your craft. It has never been a conscious decision to gravitate towards these roles. For me, it's the script and the filmmaker that are deciding factors," said the actress, who has collaborated with online fashion destination KOOVS.com for the brand's Autumn Winter 18 collection.

The actress looks boho chic as she is styled in brand's latest HUMA X KOOVS line.

She is seen sporting everything from printed dresses to dhoti pants to high low dresses highlighting the best in fusion wear and her love for Bohemian wear.

Asked if she is an online shopper, the actress said: "Most definitely, especially since my work leaves me very little time to actually visit stores and shop. The online platform makes it much more convenient."

