Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut looks ready for battle in new still

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed her fierce look in a new still from her upcoming period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

The 'Rangoon' star, who will be portraying Rani Laxmibai in the upcoming biopic, shared a behind-the-scenes image of her look on social media.

Photo | Twitter

Dressed like a warrior, Kangana can be seen with blood on her face. Hollywood action director, Nick Powell is giving her directions as she holds on to a sword, ready for battle.

"The Warrior Queen, getting ready to battle. #KanganaRanaut, bloodied & resilient, shoots for #Manikarnika s Action sequences with Hollywood Action Director #NickPowell #ManikarnikaOn25thJan." read the caption.

The period drama also features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release in April this year, will now hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.