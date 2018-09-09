Akshay Kumar's fans get birthday treat with new '2.0' poster

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his 51st birthday on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the upcoming sci-fi thriller "2.0".

Revealing some details about his character in the film, Akshay said he is portraying a dark superhero.

"Here's a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice! Humans beware," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he uploaded the poster showcasing his "2.0" avatar. Akshay looks almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.