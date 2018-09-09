Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's fans get birthday treat with new '2.0' poster

Revealing some details about his character in the film, Akshay said he is portraying a dark superhero.

Published: 09th September 2018 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar as the dark superhero in Shankar's '2.0'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his 51st birthday on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the upcoming sci-fi thriller "2.0".

Revealing some details about his character in the film, Akshay said he is portraying a dark superhero.

"Here's a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice! Humans beware," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he uploaded the poster showcasing his "2.0" avatar. Akshay looks almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar 2.0

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality