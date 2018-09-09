Dilip Kumar in ICU, doing fine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here due to chest infection, has shown "lots of improvement" and is currently doing fine.

The actor was diagnosed with mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu said Thursday.

The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

"He is in ICU but is fine now. There has been a lot of improvement in his health. Doctors are doing the check up and the treatment is on too. He is normal and we are very much happy with the progress," Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President of Lilavati Hospital told PTI.

Dilip Kumar's nephew Faisal Farooqui had first shared the news about the actor's ill health on his official Twitter account.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," he had written.

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.