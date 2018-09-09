Love is not all you need

Jaideep Pandey By

BNS

After the massive success of their respective films Mulk and Raazi, B-Town stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are now making it big with Anurag Kashyap’s next, Manmarziyan. Slated for September 14 release, the love triangle is set in Amritsar and also marks the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan after a sabbatical of about two years.

In the film, written by Ra.One screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee essays the role of a Sikh girl, Rumi.

Talking about how the character, Taapsee says, “Honestly, it was easy because it was like being myself. Portraying that character was easy but there are certain things that the character does in the film which I don’t approve of in real life.

There were some things which I was apprehensive about when I heard the script, and that was probably the reason that was making me doubt if I should say yes to the film or not.” Still, she agreed knowing it was in the safe hands of Anurag Kashyap and Anand L Rai.

The film will have Vicky Kaushal playing Rumi’s love angle named Vicky who’s a carefree young guy. “Manmarziyan talks about the complexities in relationships in today’s times. It’s also about passion and emotions of today’s youth. The movie revolves around three weird but strong characters, and is full of passion, security, confusion, questions, and answers,” says Vicky.

Taapsee, who is very excited about the film, says, “I was strictly told not to prepare anything and come on the sets as I am in real life.” The film is Taapsee’s first appearance with Abhishek and Vicky. She is all praises for her co-actors: “Both of them are so fit for their role. Abhishek’s character Robbie is a simple and mature person and that is very close to his real personality.”

Divulging about his role, Vicky, who had played an intense lover in Masaan, says, “Vicky is a kind of character who runs away from commitments. He fully believes that no one other than him can love this girl more than he does. But when it comes to taking responsibility, he steps back. I hope people will connect to it.”

The film has 14 songs, of which ‘F For Fyaar’ and ‘Bijlee Giregi’ are the ones, which have already taken over the internet. Moreover, Vicky has lent his voice for the former song, which also marked his singing debut. The song had over seven million views in less than eight hours of its release.Elated to work with the National Award-winning director, Abhishek, who was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016, says, “Anurag is a kind of director who likes to shoot at live and actual locations, which gave me a chance to shoot in Amritsar. From Anurag to Anand to Taapsee to Vicky, it was a new experience for me.

I am sure that today’s youth will be able to associate with the subject matter in the film.”

Vicky, who has earlier worked with Kashyap in Raman Raghav 2.0, believes that each time he works with the director, he sees something new in himself and that’s what happened in Manmarziyan as well.On the work front, Vicky has Uri alongside Yami Gautam this year. The flick is based on the 2016 Uri attacks and also marks the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar. Taapsee too has some interesting projects lined up, which she denies to share about.